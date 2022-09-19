Shania Twain returns to music with a bang accompanied by bold new photograph The Las Vegas favorite is back!

Shania Twain finally gave her fans the news that they'd been waiting for, having announced her grand return to music with a new release.

The singer revealed that she would be releasing a new single on Friday 23 September titled Waking Up Dreaming, her first solo release in five years.

And she certainly made her return with quite the bang, posing for a bold single cover that featured her topless, covering herself up with her hands.

She wore a white skirt, paired with a white and pink pair of heeled cowboy boots and a matching cowboy hat to top it all off.

Shania looked absolutely radiant in the image, and it was clear with her message alongside the news that the moment was an absolutely pivotal one for her.

"Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves - it never gets old…," she wrote. "I am super excited to share with you that my new song Waking Up Dreaming is coming out this Friday!!"

Shania announced her return to music with a new single

She continued: "I've spent the last couple years working away on new music... on my documentary... on the Vegas residency and it's been such a creatively fulfilling time for me, I can't wait for this next chapter and Waking Up Dreaming is just the start.⁠"

The Canadian legend was soon inundated with a host of congratulatory and excited messages, with drag performer Priyanka saying: "WE ARE READY."

Her friend and collaborator Orville Peck wrote: "Yesssssssss," while a fan added: "This is everything! Dreaming of Friday now!" Many others added flame and heart emojis.

The song is Shania's first solo release since her 2017 single Who's Gonna Be Your Girl, following a pair of standalone collaborations in 2020 and 2021.

It's the singer's first release since the end of her Las Vegas residency

While it's unclear so far whether the single will be part of an album, if so, it'll mark her first full-length record since 2017's Now and just her sixth LP.

