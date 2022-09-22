Shania Twain debuts whimsical new look ahead of exciting comeback

Shania Twain is gearing up to release her very first solo song in five years, and she is proving she is coming back to music with a bang!

The star assured fans that her highly-anticipated comeback will absolutely not disappoint, sharing a special teaser of the new song.

The singer is truly not holding back for the exciting debut, and already debuted quite the transformation when sharing a sneak peek at her new music video.

WATCH: Shania Twain looked incredible in rare tribute from husband Frédéric Thiébaud.

Shania took to Instagram to post a clip from the new Waking Up Dreaming music video, which is set to come out on 23 September. In it, she appears looking totally unlike herself, donning a very whimsical look fit for a wild dream.

She's seen wearing hot pink sequin pants with an elaborate, frilly white blouse accessorized with gold jewelry, but most dramatic of all, she is wearing a voluminous pink wig and even bigger lashes that reach way past her eyebrow and touch her cheeks.

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman hitmaker teased that it is just one out of many exuberant and flamboyant looks to come, writing in her caption: "I can't wait to see you guys replicate these looks... you know I had to give you some more outfit inspo."

The star looks so cool

The singer revealed that she would be releasing the new single in a statement on 19 September which read: "Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves - it never gets old…"

She added: "I've spent the last couple years working away on new music... on my documentary... on the Vegas residency and it's been such a creatively fulfilling time for me, I can't wait for this next chapter and Waking Up Dreaming is just the start.⁠"

Shania just wrapped up her Las Vegas residency

For the cover, she looks truly sensational yet again, crouching on the floor as she is wearing a white skirt, paired with a white and pink pair of heeled pointed-toe boots and a cowboy hat to top it all off, resting her arms on her knees to cover her bare chest.

Fans were quick to express major excitement and anticipation over the release, taking to social media to write: "WE ARE READY," and: "Gorgeous pic!! Can't wait to see the finished video!" as well as: "Gorgeous!!! Can't wait to hear this!"

