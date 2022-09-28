Shania Twain recreates iconic leopard print look in high-cut bodysuit and heels

Shania Twain took a walk down memory lane as she discussed her favorite looks from her celebrated career - and astounded fans with a new outfit too.

The star took inspiration from her iconic leopard print outfit which she wore for the video, That Don't Impress me Much, and donned a phenomenal bodysuit, fishnets and heels - and she looked unbelievable.

Shania put her toned physique on display as she posed for a photoshoot for Bustle in front of a floor-to-ceiling window in what appeared to be a hotel room in Las Vegas.

Shania Twain's new trailer for her Netflix documentary

While the original outfit consisted of a full robe with gloves and a hood, plus a sequined crop-top and matching choker necklace, Shania's new version was equally as impressive.

The singer recently gave insight into how the outfit came to fruition, as she shared snapshots on Instagram and wrote: "Polaroids from the set of 'That Don't Impress Me Much'. The hood was @marcbouwer's idea - just gorgeous and an iconic look.⁠"

Fans instantly started gushing over the shots, and the designer Marc Bouwer himself also left a comment, saying: "Love styling and doing the costumes for this video! One of the most iconic videos I've ever done!"

Shania posed for Bustle and looked sensational

Shania recently released her very first solo song in five years. In the Waking Up Dreaming music video, which came out on 23 September, she appears looking totally unlike herself, donning a very whimsical look fit for a wild dream.

She's seen wearing hot pink sequin pants with an elaborate, frilly white blouse accessorized with gold jewelry, but most dramatic of all, she is wearing a voluminous pink wig and even bigger lashes that reach way past her eyebrow and touch her cheeks.

Shania knows how to make a bold fashion statement

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman hitmaker teased that it is just one out of many exuberant and flamboyant looks to come, writing in her caption: "I can't wait to see you guys replicate these looks... you know I had to give you some more outfit inspo."

