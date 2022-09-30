Shania Twain is ageless in 1990s throwback photo The star relived one of her hit songs

Shania Twain has many hit songs under her belt but last April she was feeling particularly reflective about her 1993 song What Made You Say That.

The 57-year-old took to Instagram where she opened up about the track which was her first music video directed by the late Steven Goldmann. Steven is known for directing other hit music videos like Bruce Springsteen's Born In the U.S.A and LeAnn Rimes' This Love.

Shania also shared a clip from the music video, and the star looks like she has barely aged a day since!

Reflecting on the difficulties of the music video, she revealed: "I remember I had a really small budget for my wardrobe, everything you see in the video was from a local department store and customised by me to keep costs down!"

The star still looked incredible, as she danced around in a flirty white dress, and a small black top with long sleeves, paired with some beautiful black leggings.

Fans were shocked by how the star appeared to be ageless, with one writing: "You're still the sexiest woman ever," and a second added: "Beautiful then, beautiful now."

Shania's fans were blown away by her ageless appearance

A third echoed the sentiment, as they said: "Hot back then, and even today!"

The star was also complimented on her hard work for the video. "And even though the dress didn't 'fit just right' you it work," said one fan.

Others were rendered speechless with the epic throwback, as they posted heart eyed face and heart emojis.

And it's not just her throwbacks that leave fans breathless, as the star recently blew them away when she shared a glimpse inside her bedroom at her Bahamas property.

Fans were shocked with the star's eternal youthfulness

In a video, the Man! I Feel like a Woman singer made her bed – a white wooden style with cream baroque bedding, matching the curtains – before she ran out onto a terrace with two white armchairs, where she could reach the ocean via a short stroll across her lawn.

The beachfront house is located in an exclusive gated community named Old Fort Bay, and sits on one acre of land with 7,000 square feet of interior space.

The star has the perfect ocean view

There are a total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a large media room, an enormous kitchen, and both a pool and a jacuzzi.

In June 2019, Shania listed the property for $10.95million. This listing has since been removed, but it is now live on MyBahamasRealtor.com with an asking price of $12,900,000.

