Shania Twain recalls struggling to find common ground with Oprah Winfrey during contentious conversation The star admitted she likes a good debate

Shania Twain has not often been one to hold back, be it with her looks, performances, or words, but it appears that a dinner with Oprah Winfrey taught her otherwise.

Oprah has made a name for herself for being a stellar interviewer and for conducting thought-provoking conversations, but Shania has revealed when it came to their own time together, the conversation quickly turned "sour."

Speaking on a podcast titled Table Manners, hosted by Jessie Ware where guests discuss "food, family and the beautiful art of having a chat" on her dining table, the singer admitted how she learned to keep some topics off the dining table.

"I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey," she first said, praising her by maintaining: "She's such a smart lady."

However, with great intelligence comes strong opinions, and the songstress revealed that when it came to religion, the two couldn't find common ground.

"She is quite religious," she explained of the media mogul, meanwhile she said of herself that she doesn't belong to a particular religious denomination.

A glimpse of the conversation

She said: "I'm not religious in the sense that I'm dedicated to a religion. I'm much more of a spiritual person," adding that: "I would say I'm a seeker."

Looking back on her dinner with Oprah, which she said took place some time in the 1990's, she recalled: "It was great to just sit and have real talks, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour. So, I said, 'Let's stop talking about religion!'"

Despite their differences, Shania later was part of the launch of Oprah's OWN network

In the moment, she quickly reminded herself: "Everyone always says, 'Never talk about politics or religion.'"

Though she admitted she would have loved to discuss it, she confessed: "It just wasn't debatable… There was no room for debate, and I like to debate."

