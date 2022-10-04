DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba wows in slinky silk gown during nail-biting show

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba rocked a stunning tangerine gown on last night's episode of the hit dancing show.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old posted a TikTok video alongside fellow judge Derek Hough. The duo made use of a humorous voiceover to draw attention to Carrie Ann's floor-length slinky gown complete with a thigh-high split and a built-in corset.

WATCH: DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman perform for Grease Night

The former dancer looked impeccable in her glamorous get-up. She completed her look with pearl accessories, diamond drop earrings and a slick of red lipstick.

Carrie Ann captioned her post: "Pre-show ritual…tune in tonight," followed by a single red heart emoji.

The star's fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "And that orange!!! Yaaasss, my favorite color," whilst a second penned: "That color! Dress perfection!"

Carrie Ann opted for a glamorous orange gown

"Gurrrrrrl I don't know if you've ever looked better!" wrote a third, and a fourth gushed: "You look INCREDIBLE in orange! And I love you both!"

Carrie Ann's glitzy appearance comes after she let her guard down during the premiere of Dancing with the Stars. Overcome with emotion, the judge was left in tears after watching Selma Blair perform for the first time on the show.

The star made a triumphant return to the judging panel

Selma - who is competing after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 - danced the Viennese waltz with her partner Sasha Farber to David Cook's Time of my Life. The star's emotional performance struck a chord with Carrie Ann who similarly suffers from several autoimmune diseases.

As a "fellow invisible illness bearer", the judge was visibly moved as she reflected on the dance. Blown away by the positive feedback, Selma broke down in tears, telling the judges: "I'm so grateful, I'm so grateful."

Selma Blair's performance won over the judges

This year's show features returning judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Len Goodman.

Along with a few returning pros and a revamped set, host Tyra Banks was joined for the first time by a new co-host, the winner of season 19, Alfonso Ribeiro.

