Carrie Ann Inaba pays emotional tribute to former DWTS contestant Anne Heche The professional dancer penned a lengthy message to the late star

Carrie Ann Inaba has been one of the many stars to pay tribute to Anne Heche following her horrific car crash in LA.

Anne was declared "brain dead" by doctors last week aged just 53.

The actress and ex-girlfriend of Ellen DeGeneres was a former contestant on Dancing with the Stars, and as a result Carrie knew her personally.

VIDEO: A look back at Anne Heche in Chicago PD

The dance judge wrote a lengthy message dedicated to Anne, branding her a "complete joy" and a "courageous soul".

In the message, Carrie wrote: "I've been thinking of her since her accident last week and like many of you, my heart is heavy...

"Anne was one of the stars on @dancingwiththestars that truly touched my heart. Her personal story was one that reached into my heart and squeezed it. I could feel the pain she felt, and I could also feel her resilient and courageous soul. And it was touching.

"I had no idea all that she had gone through in this lifetime and I felt a connection to her and the struggles she faced in life. Despite her trials and tribulations, she had a bright light when she came out on that stage to dance."

Carrie Ann Inaba paid a heartbreaking tribute to Anne Heche - who was on DWTS

Describing Anne's performances as "special" and "pure", Carrie went on to reveal that the show had reached out to the actress on several occasions to do her podcast but never followed through, adding that she was "so heartbroken for her and for those who love her".

Carrie continued: "I swallow the tears that keep wanting to flow when I think of her in that burning car, wondering what happened right before the accident."

The message was written just before Anne died and while she was still on life support, and so had ended with a hopeful message: "I just hope she can feel the outpouring of love."

Carrie Ann was very fond of Anne

She concluded: "May God keep you and all those involved, in his loving embrace during these difficult times."

A rep told TMZ following Ann's death: "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.

Anne was a 2020 contestant on the hit ABC dance show

"Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Tributes have since poured in for Anne from celebrities and fans across the globe as they mourn the tragic loss.

