Carrie Ann Inaba is delighted by latest DWTS achievement: 'What an honor' The Dancing with the Stars judge has a legion of fans

Carrie Ann Inaba is a talented dancer and offers her expert advice each year on the judges' panel on Dancing with the Stars.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba asks for prayers amid latest health news

The TV favorite has been working on the long-running dance show for many years and adores her job, so was more than delighted when she found out that the program had been nominated for not one, but two awards at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Carrie took to Instagram to share her pride in a heartfelt statement last week.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Ann Inaba wows with gorgeous hair transformation

She wrote: "Thank you to the @CriticsChoice #RealTVAwards for TWO nominations for #DWTS! What an honor for our 30th season! It was one of my all time favorites as well."

MORE: Sharon Osbourne shares unexpected health update on Ozzy Osbourne

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba celebrates her friendship with Sharon Osbourne with emotional post

Fans were quick to praise Carrie and congratulate her on the achievement, with one writing: "Congratulations, I've never missed a season," while another wrote: "Well deserved." A third added: "Big congratulations."

Carrie judges on DWTS alongside Derek Hough, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba)

Carrie Ann Inaba was delighted to see Dancing with the Stars' latest nominations

This year, the show faces a big change, as after being aired on Monday nights on ABC for almost two decades and 30 seasons, it will be moving to Disney+.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba wows fans with gorgeous blonde new look

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba has never looked better as she opens up about her body confidence ahead of DWTS finals

It is the first live show on a streaming platform, and it means that despite the time difference between the east and west coasts, fans across the country can vote in real time.

As well as working on Dancing with the Stars, Carrie manages her own website, Carrie Ann Conversations, where she offers tips on subjects such as wellness and wellbeing.

The DWTS judge has a legion of fans around the world

The star has faced her own public health battles with chronic pain, and made the decision to focus on her wellbeing last year and quit her long-running role as a panellist on The Talk.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba shares health update after distressing DWTS news

Carrie quit the CBS daytime show shortly after her good friend Sharon Osbourne was axed. The star has remained on good terms with Sharon and former co-star Amanda Kloots, and they often send each other supportive messages on social media.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.