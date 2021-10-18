Carrie Ann Inaba reveals emotional story behind family wedding photo The Dancing with the Stars judge is incredibly close to her family

Carrie Ann Inaba has been incredibly open about her continual health struggles, which resulted in her leaving her job at The Talk earlier in the year.

And the popular TV star was forced to miss a family wedding over the weekend because she was feeling unwell.

Carrie revealed that her "system was down" and so she stayed at home, but wanted to share a happy photo of her brother and mom on the special day with her fans on social media.

VIDEO: Carrie Ann Inaba addresses judges harsh critique on DWTS

She wrote: "I love this photo! That’s my mom and my brother Craig @musclehammertime at my neice's wedding. I couldn’t make it because my system was down… so they sent me this cute photo.

"They look so happy I wanted to share it!"

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many wishing her a speedy recovery, while others remarked on the family likeness.

DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba was unable to go to her niece's wedding due to her illness

"You sure look like your mom, beautiful picture," one wrote, while another commented: "Feel better – lovely family." A third added: "You look so much like both! What a gorgeous family. Feel better wishes to you."

Ahead of the latest Dancing with the Stars premiere last month, Carrie shared a detailed post on social media where she updated her followers on her journey to wellness following her decision to leave The Talk to focus on her recovery.

The star has done everything from "endless bloody tests" to "reading books and learning about emotional pain", as well as seven MRIs.

Carrie suffers from Fibromyalgia, Lupus and Sjögren’s syndrome, as well as spinal injuries.

Carrie is incredibly close to her family

Carrie also touched on "understanding my own depression and my own mental health" and the difficult decision to "step away from a job I loved" in order for her to take care of herself, all during the pandemic.

Thankfully, six months later after "building a new life", Carrie is now feeling well. She wrote: "I would not give up… and though I lost a few things along the way, I have my life back. And I'm beyond grateful."

The DWTS judge has been very open about her health

Luckily for Dancing with the Stars fans, Carrie's been able to carry on working as a judge on the popular dance show. The former professional dancer is a long-running judge alongside Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman.

The trio have been joined by former pro Derek Hough for the second series in a row, making up the panel.

