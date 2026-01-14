Robert Irwin shares fun-filled reunion with DWTS partner Witney Carson following mirrorball win

Robert Irwin reunited with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Witney Carson, two months after the pair nabbed the mirrorball trophy on the show's 34th season. The pro dancer brought her young family to Australia to visit Robert at Australia Zoo, as well as some furry friends.

Witney posted a video on social media announcing her arrival at the zoo, with her sons, Leo and Jet, and her husband, Carson McCallister, joining in on the fun. The foursome donned zoo staff shirts and jeans as they walked out to AC/DC's hit song "Back in Black", and were joined by Robert as he emerged from the bushes.

© Instagram Robert and Witney reunited in Australia

"We are BACK. Team IrWINit reunited @australiazoo," she wrote in the caption. Robert's mom, Terri Irwin, took to the comment section to share the love, writing: "Wildlife Warriors!" while a fan added: "Hope those kids know how legendary this is."

Another fan chimed in: "Uncle Robert has got two nephews now," while a fourth said: "The best dance partnership ever!" Witney documented their tour of Australia Zoo, which Robert's parents developed before his father, Steve Irwin, passed away in 2006.

She shared a clip of her two-year-old son, Jet, with a lemur sitting on his head, and declared that it was "the most magical first day here at the zoo," before adding: "I [don't know] how it gets better than this."

The blonde beauty then posted a video of her greeting Robert with a hug after spending months apart. "My buddy!!!! Missed you so much @robertirwinphotography," she wrote.

© Instagram Witney's family spent time with the giraffes

Jet and his five-year-old brother, Leo, then fed the giraffes and attended Robert's crocodile feeding show in front of a large crowd.

"Highly recommend letting Robert Irwin plan your zoo visit! He's the best host," Witney wrote. The TV personality drove her family around the zoo, and stopped to play with a group of lemurs, which she said was "the boys' favorite part of the day".

© Instagram She brought her sons, Leo and Jet, and her husband Carson to the zoo

Robert and Witney won DWTS in November, and sang each other's praises throughout the season. The 32-year-old shared a letter that Robert wrote her ahead of the finale, in which he declared that Witney had a friend for life.

"I admire your courage as you balance a truly impressive workload while being a fantastic mom, and your determination and kindness even under huge pressure is inspiring," he wrote in the heartfelt letter.

© Instagram They also fed meerkats during their visit

"You have taught me lessons that I'll take with me for the rest of my life. I feel blessed to know the Carson/McCallisters. While it is coming to an end, you've got me in your corner forever. We Irwins tend to stick around! Sorry bud, I'm hard to get rid of."

Witney then shared a final video message to her partner on Instagram. "I am so proud of you. You have really impressed me so much with your maturity," she said with tears in her eyes.

© Disney Robert and Witney won the show's 34th season

"Every situation you handle in life. You're so passionate and positive, and you uplift everyone around you. It has been such a memorable, special season for me. I'll never forget it."

"Just know that you'll have another older sister to bug you, annoy you, and tell you what to do in life. Just know that I am your number one fan forever, and I just want the absolute best for you."