Carrie Ann Inaba makes surprise comment about The Talk following departure

Carrie Ann Inaba has been verified on TikTok - and to celebrate she has shared her first TikTok video from 2020 when she was still working on The Talk.

EXCLUSIVE: DWTS' Derek Hough talks upcoming milestone with girlfriend Hayley Erbert and their shared passion

But she surprised fans by revealing that during the pandemic when she was recording from home, she was just like the rest of us and wearing "professional attire on top and barefooted and in sweats on the bottom".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Ann Inaba shares first TikTok video

The video saw the Dancing with the Stars judge wearing grey sweats and a red blouse with a deep V-neck detail for the dance that first began trending in 2020.

"Finally got verified on #tiktok. Follow me at @carrieanninabaofficial (TikTok) for more amazing outfits," Carrie jokingly captioned the post. "And don’t judge the outfit. Lol. It was during the pandemic when I was still filming @thetalkcbs at home. Professional attire on top and barefooted and in sweats on the bottom. I know I wasn’t the only one."

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba wows fans with gorgeous blonde new look

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba has never looked better as she opens up about her body confidence ahead of DWTS finals

Carrie sensationally quit the CBS daytime show shortly after her good friend Sharon Osbourne was axed in 2021.

It also came as she was diagnosed with Lupus, Sjögren’s syndrome, Fibromaylgia, and chronic pain after years of suffering. But she decided to stick with DWTS, which this year will return on streaming service Disney+, and told HELLO! that Dancing with the Stars is her "home base" and she always knew that she had to be "well" enough to be able to appear on 2021's season 30.

Carrie performed a trending dance from 2020

"How many shows make it to Season 30? I knew I wanted to be healthy and strong for this season," the 53-year-old revealed at the time.

"I never considered stepping back from DWTS. Although I will share that the only way I could do that was to leave The Talk. I was scared. And that fear turned to motivation and I worked so hard in these last six months to get well again."

Carrie also caught COVID-19 in December 2020 and she says it was a "gentle reminder from the universe that I needed to change how I prioritized myself and my health".