Exclusive: Roz Weston opens up about proposing to his longtime love as he shows off his gorgeous cottage getaway The TV and radio star popped the question to Katherine Holland in the sweetest way

Roz Weston had two very creative ideas when he decided to pop the question to longtime partner Katherine Holland.

The TV and radio star decided he would first ask their daughter, 12-year-old Roxy, what she thought of the idea. And he did it on video, releasing it just a few days before the publication of his new book, A Little Bit Broken: A Memoir.

"Asking Roxy if she was cool if I asked her mom to marry me was the most beautiful moment of my life," the 47-year-old told HELLO! Canada. The clip was filmed at the family's Ontario cottage, a serene oasis renovated with the help of guru Scott McGillivray.

The same clip sees Roz then propose in the most heartfelt and adorable way, surprising photographer Katherine – whom he first met at a Toronto nightclub in 2005 – by having her read aloud from a secret section of his memoir.

"If you're asking yourself right now if all this, this entire book – life and story – was my way of finding the words to ask Katherine to marry me," she says, crying with happiness in the clip, "you're not wrong."

Both Katherine and Roxy said yes, of course.

Roz, Katherine and Roxy welcomed HELLO! Canada to the idyllic cottage for an exclusive interview and photoshoot! In the piece, Roz gets candid about becoming a dad, his relationship with Katherine, what his memoir means to him and the importance of being fearless. The family of three also show off their spectacular pool, the Christmas tree they leave up year-round, the cottage's cozy kitchen and much more.

