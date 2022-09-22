Celebrities celebrate TIFF at HELLO! Canada & NKPR's IT House

Joseph Cicerone
The portrait studio and lounge shone a spotlight on Canadian fashion powerhouse Joseph Ribkoff
Aligned with the launch of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, HELLO! Canada and NKPR teamed up for an exclusive three-day event at The Purman in Toronto’s cultural district.
Steps away from the TIFF Bell Lightbox, headquartered out of the future home of Natasha The Residences by Lanterra Developments, the lounge was a space to explore some of the top names making waves in Canada.
Karen Robinson of Schitt's Creek fame enjoyed some time in the walk-in closet
It featured a walk-in closet by MCM, red carpet-worthy touch-ups by HAIRGOD and Starks Barber Company, a Lobos 1707 tequila bar, snacks by Purplesful, a Regimen Lab skincare station, a La Bonne Fille Fine Tea Co. cafe experience, and more from brands like Hey Babe Cosmetics, Lifted Fitness, Saje Natural Wellness, Ceder’s and Better Rhodes.
There was plenty of fun, entertainment and relaxation for guests!
Meanwhile, in the event’s portrait studio, VIPs styled in the designs of Canadian fashion pioneer Joseph Ribkoff had their portrait captured by photographer Lawrence Cortez. On the guest list—a roster of celebrities wherein each to visit the studio rendered a donation to Artists for Peace and Justice, a non-profit that encourages peace and social justice in communities around the world. Among the Canadian talent were 2022 Canadian Screen Award Winner, Samora Smallwood and Amanda Brugel of The Handmaid’s Tale (which premiered its latest season at the festival).
Guests, including Natasha Gargiulo (bottom), thoroughly enjoyed themselves!
Glimpse a closer look at the some of portraits below.
Photos © Lawrence Cortez @lawrencecortez
All photos captured in the NKPR IT House Portrait Studio.
Creative Direction by George Antonopoulos @georgeantono1
Set Design by Julia Tang @julestang
TV host, producer and environmental journalist Aliya Jasmine Sovani
NKPR President Natasha Koifman with her husband, Eric Hendrikx
TV and radio host Natasha Gargiulo
Actor Raymond Alback
Zoomer magazine Editor-in-Chief and Publisher Suzanne Boyd
Actor Yannick Bisson, best known for his work on Murdoch Mysteries
Actress Adrienne C. Moore, known for her work on Orange is the New Black
The Handmaid's Tale star Amanda Brugel
Singer Elijah Woods
George Stroumboulopoulos
Canadian Screen Award winner Karen Robinson, known for her work on Schitt's Creek
JUNO-nominated singer and producer Karl Wolf
Radio host Pooja Handa
Parenting expert and author Shantelle Bisson
Shantelle Bisson with her daughters
Cityline host Tracy Moore
Actor and producer Vinay Virmani
The cast of Riceboy Sleeps
2022 Canadian Screen Award winner Samora Smallwood