Celebrities celebrate TIFF at HELLO! Canada & NKPR's IT House The portrait studio and lounge shone a spotlight on Canadian fashion powerhouse Joseph Ribkoff

Aligned with the launch of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, HELLO! Canada and NKPR teamed up for an exclusive three-day event at The Purman in Toronto’s cultural district.

Steps away from the TIFF Bell Lightbox, headquartered out of the future home of Natasha The Residences by Lanterra Developments, the lounge was a space to explore some of the top names making waves in Canada.

Karen Robinson of Schitt's Creek fame enjoyed some time in the walk-in closet

It featured a walk-in closet by MCM, red carpet-worthy touch-ups by HAIRGOD and Starks Barber Company, a Lobos 1707 tequila bar, snacks by Purplesful, a Regimen Lab skincare station, a La Bonne Fille Fine Tea Co. cafe experience, and more from brands like Hey Babe Cosmetics, Lifted Fitness, Saje Natural Wellness, Ceder’s and Better Rhodes.

There was plenty of fun, entertainment and relaxation for guests!

Meanwhile, in the event’s portrait studio, VIPs styled in the designs of Canadian fashion pioneer Joseph Ribkoff had their portrait captured by photographer Lawrence Cortez. On the guest list—a roster of celebrities wherein each to visit the studio rendered a donation to Artists for Peace and Justice, a non-profit that encourages peace and social justice in communities around the world. Among the Canadian talent were 2022 Canadian Screen Award Winner, Samora Smallwood and Amanda Brugel of The Handmaid’s Tale (which premiered its latest season at the festival).

Guests, including Natasha Gargiulo (bottom), thoroughly enjoyed themselves!

Glimpse a closer look at the some of portraits below.

Photos © Lawrence Cortez @lawrencecortez

All photos captured in the NKPR IT House Portrait Studio.

Creative Direction by George Antonopoulos @georgeantono1

Set Design by Julia Tang @julestang

TV host, producer and environmental journalist Aliya Jasmine Sovani

NKPR President Natasha Koifman with her husband, Eric Hendrikx

TV and radio host Natasha Gargiulo

Actor Raymond Alback

Zoomer magazine Editor-in-Chief and Publisher Suzanne Boyd

Actor Yannick Bisson, best known for his work on Murdoch Mysteries

Actress Adrienne C. Moore, known for her work on Orange is the New Black

The Handmaid's Tale star Amanda Brugel

Singer Elijah Woods

George Stroumboulopoulos

Canadian Screen Award winner Karen Robinson, known for her work on Schitt's Creek

JUNO-nominated singer and producer Karl Wolf

Radio host Pooja Handa

Parenting expert and author Shantelle Bisson

Shantelle Bisson with her daughters

Cityline host Tracy Moore

Actor and producer Vinay Virmani

The cast of Riceboy Sleeps

2022 Canadian Screen Award winner Samora Smallwood