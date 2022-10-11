Martine McCutcheon announces shock death of 'baby brother' weeks before wedding The cause of his death is unknown

Martine McCutcheon has announced the sad death of her 'baby brother' just weeks before he was due to marry.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared two photos, one showing her hugging her brother Laurence John, and another showing him smiling at the camera.

Captioning the post, Martine revealed her heart was "forever broken" after losing him "so soon" at the age of 31.

"My heart is forever broken… My baby brother, my gentle giant, sadly passed away, suddenly, 2 weeks ago. He was 31 years old. There is no medical explanation as to why we lost him so soon and whilst we investigate further, we are having to accept that nothing will bring our boy back to us.

Martine's brother was 31 years old when he passed away

"L.J (Laurence John) was born when I was 15 years old and from the moment I first held him in my arms, I felt so proud and fiercely protective of him. He was such a character! He made us all laugh and loved nothing more than making a plan, having a great play list, bringing people together and generally having a giggle. He hated the thought of a party ending and so was always on to the next thing!"

Martine went on to explain that Laurence had a "mild form of special needs" and that "with unwavering love, support and a commitment to himself, he took hold of life with both hands and smashed through any expectation we had of him."

She added: "He gave me so much, he was my anchor, my radar of what really mattered in life and whilst he was always so proud of me and would tell the world I was his sister - I always wanted to protect him from the limelight and the characters that could be drawn to him for the wrong reasons.

Martine revealed her brother passed away unexpectedly in September

"LJ fell in love and was due to get married next month… I was asked to be bridesmaid and the last time I saw him, was a few days before he passed. He, Jack and his future stepson had been to try on their wedding suits and then they came back to have dinner with his fiancée and the family to see our new home.

"He looked so tanned, tall and handsome. The best I've ever seen him… Ironic really… My heart aches for all who have lost him. But my heart breaks for our mum, his dad John & his Step parents. You should never outlive your children. I'm scared to live without you LJ but I know you will want us to truly live, laugh and love in your memory. I will try I promise."