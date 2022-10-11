Tom Cruise makes video appearance to mourn loss of lawyer to the stars The Top Gun star reminisced on good times

Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at the memorial service for Bert Fields, a lawyer to the stars who passed away at the age of 93.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella shares amazing career news

The actor appeared through a video at the service held earlier in the month, two months after his passing in August, which was obtained by TMZ, and it sees him reflecting on his life with Bert.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Tom Cruise is swamped by fans on dinner date with Salma Hayek

He talked first of how he met the lawyer, which was back in 1989 as he was having dinner with Dustin Hoffman ahead of the release of Rain Man.

"I sit next to this extraordinary person," he shared. "I didn't really know who he was. We just sat there and I ended up talking to him the whole evening. He's the most fascinating person that I'd ever met."

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son Connor's new fishing video leaves fans in awe

With a laugh, he continued: "I said, 'I'm sorry but who are you, who do you know,' and he said, 'I'm Dustin's lawyer.' I said, 'Really? I want you to be my lawyer, can you be my lawyer please?' And he said, 'Absolutely.'

Tom was introduced to the lawyer by Dustin Hoffman

"From that moment on, we were incredible friends. He really is an extraordinary friend and we've had many adventures, wonderful dinners, incredible stories all around the world."

He seemingly felt overcome as he looked to the side and paused for words through his speech, calling him an "exceptional human being" and someone "you can count on."

MORE: Tom Cruise's London move was influenced by his daughter with ex Nicole Kidman

MORE: Tom Cruise recalls scary near-death experience: 'I'm gonna die'

"I'm just very grateful to him," he concluded. "Bert, I'm very happy that you've lived and I'm very grateful to have known you. I love you dearly and always will."

Bert was not only the lawyer for Tom and Dustin, but also to several other stars like Michael Jackson, James Cameron, Madonna, George Lucas, and even the Beatles.

Bert represented several major stars in Hollywood and beyond

Dustin also delivered a speech at the service and was choked up doing so as he said: "What I respected most was his loyalty — he was a friend, a true friend. I miss him."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.