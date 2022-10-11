Michael J. Fox's story behind his Parkinson's diagnosis is heartbreaking The star was only 29 when he got diagnosed

Back To The Future star Michael J. Fox made headlines this week after making a rare public appearance at New York Comic Con on Saturday.

Michael, 61, joined the stage with co-star Christopher Lloyd, 83, and their heartwarming reunion quickly went viral on social media. The acting duo reunited for a panel discussion about their partnership in the beloved Back to the Future trilogy. In one touching moment, Michael and Christopher could be seen hugging one another in a warm embrace.

Fans were left concerned for Michael's health, however, after the clip showed the actor struggling to stand due to his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease.

Michael was diagnosed with the neurological disorder when he was just 29 years old. The actor had only just married his wife Tracy Pollan at the time, who he struck a relationship with on the set of Family Ties in the 1980s.

The co-star's reunion sparked a huge reaction from Back to the Future fans

Reflecting on his diagnosis, Michael previously told CBS Mornings that finding out he had Parkinson's was a challenging and emotional reality.

"So very early in the marriage, she got this dumped on her. And the moment that I told her I was realizing was the last time we cried about it together," he said.

"We haven't cried about Parkinson's since. We've just dealt with it and lived our lives. But we cried about it that first time," Michael recalled to host Nate Burleson.

Michael has remained optimistic since his diagnosis and is passionate about raising awareness of the disease.

Michael and his wife Tracy are passionate about finding a cure

He recently opened up on Instagram: "I went through a real crisis in 2018, I was sitting on the floor and I was thinking. Well, this optimism [expletive] sucks, this is only bad. And then as I came through it, I thought if you can find something to be grateful for then optimism is sustainable."

Since taking a break from acting, the star has raised over $1 billion to help find a cure for Parkinson's through his organization, The Michael J. Fox foundation.

There is currently no cure for Parkinson's disease, but treatments are available to help relieve the symptoms and maintain a prolonged quality of life for those diagnosed.

