Martine McCutcheon stuns fans with must-see modelling photo The star is set for celebrations on Saturday

Martine McCutcheon is preparing for a weekend of celebrations as she marks her 46th birthday on Saturday. And there's just one thing on her wish list – some sunshine!

MORE: Martine McCutcheon's elegant home is full of interiors inspiration

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Martine shared an incredible throwback photo as she shared her hopes for warmer weather.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon shares daring video from bed

"Erm… Exsqueeze me guys… But where's the sun gone?!" the mum-of-one wrote. "Me and my 11 year old self (modelling for Tammy girl) are a bit in shock - I thought it was meant to be lovely all week & it's my birthday on Saturday!

READ: Martine McCutcheon reveals exciting wedding news

MORE: Martine McCutcheon shares very rare family photo of lookalike mum Jenny

"Let's put it out there 'Shine on Saturday! Shine on saturday!' #wheresthesun #weallloveit #comeonsunshine #birthday #Saturday."

Martine delighted fans with a throwback photo

The sweet black-and-white snapshot shows Martine posing in a Sylvester the Cat jumper, teamed with a short black skirt and tights. Her natural curls have been pulled up into two buns and she is striking a playful pose for the camera.

READ: Martine McCutcheon gets candid about exercise struggle - and it's so relatable

MORE: Martine McCutcheon's underwear photo has fans all saying the same thing

Fans went wild for the throwback, with one reminiscing: "Tammy girl was my ultimate favourite treat! not heard or seen that for years #blastfromthepast."

The star is a proud mum to little Rafferty

Others sent well wishes ahead of Martine's big day. "Saturday is looking fab. Hope you have something lovely planned xx," one fan reassured the star, while a second echoed: "The sun will shine on your birthday, you don't look a day past 25. Hope you have a lovely birthday on Saturday Martine." "You never age!!" a third simply stated.

READ: Martine McCutcheon stuns in skintight leggings as she reveals her diet secrets

MORE: Martine McCutcheon reveals wedding disaster that left her on fire

Martine will no doubt spend her birthday celebrating with family, including her husband Jack McManus and their seven-year-old son Rafferty. Martine and singer Jack have been married since September 2012 and welcomed their son in February 2015.

Martine and Jack have been married since 2012

In honour of his seventh birthday earlier this year, Martine shared a sweet family photo showing the trio posing together in a room filled with colourful balloons. "My bubba boy is 7 today! Omg! Rafferty we lucked out with you… you are such a gift," she wrote. "You make us laugh, feel so much love and me and Daddy are so, SO proud of you!

"You make us more happy than you can imagine and we love you 'more than a millions pounds!' We can’t wait for your Rock & Rap party later! Your party music list is on standby! And your outfit! Whoop whoop! #birthdayboy #7yearsold."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.