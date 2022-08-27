Bella Cruise shares rare personal news that will make her famous parents happy The artist is the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Bella Cruise shared a rare personal update with fans on Friday that will no doubt make her parents, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, very proud.

The talented artist revealed that the limited-edition collection she created with artist Blackgroves – which ranges from sweatshirts to posters – has almost sold out just one day after it was released!

Bella took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a post from Blackgroves that showed a photo of three of their designs, including two sweaters and a tie-dye T-shirt, alongside the incredible news that there were only two left in stock.

"Sheeesh, 2 left," Blackgroves captioned the photo.

Bella shared her excitement over the collaboration – which is available for a limited time only – earlier this week.

"Pumped to release a new super limited project with @bellakidmancruise and @blackgroves! 'THE DAY ROBERT PALINS MURDERED ME'. Crewneck, Tee & Prints | ONLY 10 OF EACH. LINK IN BIO. ~the bones are their money~," she wrote on Instagram.

Bella's collaboration is selling out fast

Fans were quick to show their support for Bella, with one writing: "Nice!!" while another wrote: "Very beautiful!" A third added: "These are so cool!"

Bella resides in Croydon with her husband Max Parker, while her brother, 27-year-old Connor is a keen deep-sea fisherman who resides in Florida where he also runs his own BBQ meat business.

Tom and Nicole adopted Bella and Connor during their 11-year marriage, which lasted from 1990 until 2001.

Nicole with her Bella and Connor as children

Both Bella and Connor have yet to speak out publicly about their famous parents, but they reportedly have a supportive relationship with Tom and Bella has even been pictured wearing a Top Gun T-shirt in her neighbourhood - showing her support for her famous father's iconic role.

She has also occasionally 'liked' photos from Nicole's Instagram account.

