Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella shares amazing career news Nicole and Tom are also parents to Connor

Bella Kidman Cruise followed in the footsteps of her parents Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise into the arts – but instead of acting, she chose to pursue painting and digital illustration.

The 29-year-old has already amassed a strong body of work and a following in the thousands, and her latest achievement marks just another feather in her cap.

Bella took to social media to share that some of her work had been put up on display in an exhibition by Ikon Los Angeles.

She shared a photograph of some of her art that had been lined on the walls, featuring a variety of graphic images steeped in horror and wondrous color.

The artist shared her gratitude for the accomplishment on her Instagram Stories, writing: "So excited to have this collection on display at @ikonla."

Her fans quickly took to the comments section of the post to cheer her on as well, commenting with expressions of amazement and leaving behind heart and raised hand emojis.

Bella's artwork is on display at Ikon LA

"I'm a proud owner of one of Isabella's portraits," one fan gushed, while another called it: "Amazing art!!!" and a third also simply deemed it: "Amazing!"

Bella and her brother Connor adopted by the Hollywood couple when they were together, and while she resides in the UK with her husband Max, her brother is a deep sea fisher and meat expert.

While there were reports that both Bella and Connor were estranged from their mother due to their involvement in Scientology, the actress has dismissed any rift with her children.

"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun in 2019. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

The former Hollywood power couple adopted two children

Nicole added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It's our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

