Tom Cruise's London move was influenced by his daughter with ex Nicole Kidman London is calling the Top Gun star

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest stars in the world, but always finds time to be there for his family, particularly his adult kids with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

MORE: Tom Cruise's daughter Bella shares unusual post on Top Gun star's 60th birthday

The actor recently made an incredible move in a show of support for his adoptive daughter with the actress, Bella Cruise.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman’s relationship to adopted children with Tom Cruise

He has been spending a lot more time in the UK as of late, not only being a heavy part of the promotional cycle for his latest film, Top Gun: Maverick, but also attending several high profile events there.

Tom was even involved with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee that took place earlier in June, delivering remarks about the monarch in a special that was filmed in her honor.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise reacts to beautiful wedding photo

He was even spotted at the most recent Wimbledon in London, diligently attending both the men's and lady's singles finals and sitting just behind the royal box.

However, the primary reason for his being there might be a lot more special, as Bella lives there with her husband Max Parker, where she is an artist.

Tom and Nicole adopted their children in 1995

Lara Spencer also spoke about the development on Good Morning America following her own stint reporting on Wimbledon, where she happened to spot the Mission Impossible star.

She mentioned how the actor was spending "plenty of quality time" with his daughter and her family, while also saying: "Well, it turns out that Maverick has decided that London is his new favorite home away from home."

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son Connor stuns fans with new fishing photo

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella shares unusual post on Father's Day

Lara revealed that according to friends and locals, he even had a penthouse above High Park and often goes jogging without being recognized or needing a security detail.

Tom and Nicole adopted 29-year-old Bella and her younger brother Connor, 27, during their 11-year marriage, which lasted from 1990 until 2001.

Connor and Bella share a relatively close bond with their dad

Both have since gone on to have other children, with Nicole sharing daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11, with husband Keith Urban, while Tom has 16-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.