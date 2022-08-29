Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son Connor's new fishing video leaves fans in awe The once-couple are adoptive parents to two

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's two kids, Bella Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise, prefer to spend their time away from the spotlight.

MORE: Keith Urban shares rare glimpse inside family life with Nicole Kidman

Both pursue their own interests markedly different from those of their parents, with Bella being an artist and Connor an avid deep-sea fisher.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman’s relationship to adopted children with Tom Cruise

The latter has, however, built a devoted fan base of his own, many of whom enjoy seeing his exploits as he goes about living off of the land and sea.

His latest video on social media proves just that, as his followers reacted with shock and awe at his latest capture and the sheer scale of it.

MORE: Bella Cruise shares rare personal news that will make her famous parents happy

Connor shared a video of the gigantic fish that he and his friends had managed to catch, celebrating as it was put on display.

"Got it done yesterday with the boys. 301# Warsaw on the hand crank," he captioned his clip, and his comments were filled with many exclamations.

Connor's fans reacted with awe to his new fishing video

"Oh wow Connor!!! Great catch!!! #catchoftheyear," one commented, with another saying: "What in the [expletive]!!! How many pounds was that."

A third even inquired: "I hope you ate it??? I kinda feel bad for the beautiful fishy, but hope it was eaten," with Connor clarifying that it was all ultimately for a good cause, responding with: "Don't feel bad! This fish went to charity and is feeding a lot of people."

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise shows off creative side with limited edition collaboration

MORE: Nicole Kidman mourns loss of Patti Lomax who she played in The Railway Man movie

Connor and his sister rarely share any insight into their relationship with their famous parents, keeping their family time private.

While there were reports that both were estranged from their mother due to their involvement in Scientology, the actress has dismissed any rift with her children.

The two prefer to stay out of the spotlight

"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun in 2019. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

Nicole added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.