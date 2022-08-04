Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son Connor's fishing photos divide fans

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise tend to keep a lot of their family life out of the spotlight, but the two kids they adopted while together, Bella and Connor, have developed identities of their own outside of the spotlight.

Connor, in particular, has veered into a profession distinctly different from his famous parents', having partaken in deep sea fishing and being a proponent of living off the land and nature.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's relationship to adopted children with Tom Cruise

He frequently shares photographs of his adventures in the water with his friends, showing off his large catches to his devoted following.

Many of them often cheer him on, leaving comments like: "Damn that's legit," and: "So much fun! I love deep-sea fishing," as well as: "Wow…what a catch!"

However, his photographs have also received some divisive opinions, with many terming his fishing as "cruel" or "excessive," with a third even saying: "Stop killing animals."

Mixed as they may be, Connor has continued to follow his passion and maintain a grounded private life outside of the celebrity his parents enjoy.

Connor has been deep-sea fishing for quite some time now

His sister Bella, who was adopted with him by the Hollywood couple, is an artist who lives in the UK with her husband Max Parker.

While there were reports that both Bella and Connor were estranged from their mother due to their involvement in Scientology, the actress has dismissed any rift with her children.

"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun in 2019. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

Nicole added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

The two prefer to stay out of the spotlight

Bella rarely opens up about her famous mom and dad but when asked if she still speaks to her parents she told New Idea in 2016: "Of course we talk, they're my parents."

