Kaley Cuoco is pregnant - a look back at her relationship with Tom Pelphrey The couple were first linked together in May

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's romance has been nothing short of whirlwind proportions, and the two are taking it to the next level as they prepare to welcome a baby girl in 2023.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco shares incredible baby news: 'Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023'

The two were first romantically linked to one another in May of 2022, and the star was keen on sharing her budding romance on social media, quickly prompting fans to gush over them.

She went "Instagram official" with the former Ozark star on 4 May, sharing a collection of photos in which she updated fans on her life, including the new relationship, with loved-up photos of the two.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shares sweet relationship milestone with Tom Pelphrey

MORE: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey share photo of new pet adopted together

Fans were quick to express joy over the news at the time, writing: "Beaming with joy for you," and: "So happy for you," as well as: "Such happy news."

By June, she proved how serious she was about her relationship, revealing that she had met his family. His family – Tom is originally from New Jersey – welcomed her with open arms, and she shared a photo of herself holding a chocolate cake decorated with M&M's, and written in pink frosting was: "Welcome to NJ Kaley!"

The actor quickly knew the way to his girlfriend's heart, and weeks after going public, Kaley shared the adorable way he honored one of the most meaningful parts of her life.

The two made their red carpet debut on 12 September at the Emmys, and Kaley later joked she almost didn't fit into her dress

She shared a photo of Tom sporting a black hoodie imprinted with a drawing of her late dog, Norman, who is the face of her production company, Yes, Norman Productions.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco wows in bedazzled mini dress amid sweet relationship news

MORE: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey look so in love during red carpet debut at the Emmys

The Big Bang Theory lead admitted when posting the photo that: "This melted my soul," along with a GIF that endearingly read: "My boys."

The couple's adorable announcement

The couple announced on 11 October they were expecting a baby girl with an adorable slideshow of photos showing the progression of her pregnancy.

In the caption, Kaley wrote: "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [love] you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.