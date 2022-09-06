Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet open up about surprising friendship beginning The Flight Attendant stars are super close

Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet form one of the closes friendships in the entertainment industry, not only playing best friends on screen, but portraying that same role for each other in real life.

The two have constantly fawned over each other and gushed about their relationship, spanning across their signature "boops" on the nose and matching tattoos.

However, when they appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier in the year, they talked about the surprising start to their relationship while being as cute as could be.

In the run-up to the upcoming season, the show shared an outtake from their conversation that detailed how they first met.

Given their love for each other, many fans, and the casting team of The Flight Attendant, assumed that the two have known each other for years, but that proved not to be the case.

"Our meeting story," Kaley gushed as they began to detail their first chemistry read for the HBO Max show, and their cutesy behavior caught the eye of Kelly.

Kaley and Zosia first met on a chemistry read for The Flight Attendant

The realization suddenly hit as Zosia just turned to the audience and joked: "Are we getting married?" referencing the way they adorably sat close to each other and held hands throughout.

They laughed it off as another facet to their friendship and then explained how they met for the first time as Zosia auditioned for the role of Annie, the lead Cassie's best friend.

"We had read so many for Annie," Kaley explained, explaining the "intimidating" process that went into finding Zosia and her audition.

They also clarified that they'd never met prior to that day and had to perform a scene together which required them to improv a bit as well.

The two actresses have been best friends ever since

The moment led to another big part of their friendship, with Kaley improvising the "boop" to Zosia's nose as part of the scene, which she termed as "the moment our friendship was born."

