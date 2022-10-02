Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey share photo of new pet adopted together The actors are both animal lovers

Kaley Cuoco shared an update on her relationship with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, having grown stronger each day they've spent together.

She revealed that they'd taken the step to add a new member to their family by adopting a dog from a shelter together that they'd named King.

The actress shared the sweet news with a slew of photographs on her Instagram Stories, including one of the pair cuddling up to their new pet.

"Welcome to the family King!! I swear he's happy, don't let his crazy derp eyes fool you!" she wrote beside the photo.

"Thank you @rescuedogsrocknyc @lakehartwellvet and everyone who made this union possible. Thank you love of my life @tommypelphrey for spending all day in the car to get this kid in Atlanta."

She included even more photographs of them hugging each other with King and taking him home, even writing: "Adopt don't ever ever shop!!!!"

Kaley and Tom adopted a dog named King together

Kaley made the process sweeter by sharing a video clip of the first time she met their new pet, instantly cooing over him and calling it "love at first sight."

In the clip, she quickly began fawning over the dog as she gushed about wanting to take him home and even commented: "Daddy even wore a shirt that says 'king'," while pointing to Tom.

While the animal lovers made their relationship official back in May, they made their first major public appearance together at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

It was a big night for the pair, not only marking their first red carpet but also a chance for them to attend as dual nominees.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Emmys

Both were up for awards for their respective shows, with Tom getting a nod for Outstanding Guest Actor in Ozark and Kaley acquiring her second consecutive nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for The Flight Attendant.

