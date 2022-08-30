Kaley Cuoco adopts badly mistreated horse and shares emotional message with fans The star was tearful in her social media post

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are moving on swiftly in their relationship and they've just welcomed a new addition to their ever-growing animal family.

The Flight Attendant actress shared the news with fans after posting pictures on social media.

Kaley revealed that she'd been made aware of a horse who had been badly mistreated and she jumped at the opportunity to rescue it.

Her emotional message showed what the mare looked like before and then how it was doing after being brought to her facility.

Kaley wrote: "I always knew my barn would become a safe haven for any 4 legged creatures that needed us. Sometimes I forget I actually ride horses since saving them has become the priority...we didn't waste a minute.

"We went and got her. Welcome Missy to your new life. Thank you team Big Bay City & @traceywade10 for helping me save as many as we could."

Kaley is passionate about saving animals

Kaley and Tom have been forced to spend some time apart recently as their projects have taken them to different places.

But Kaley is incredibly grateful for the time they do have together and previously gushed about what a wonderful person the Ozark star is.

She declared her love for him on his 40th birthday with a heartfelt message which read: "To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways," she wrote. "Happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you... the world lit up the day you were born I love you!! @tommypelphrey."

Kaley and Tom are huge animal lovers

While she didn't elaborate on what struggles he helped save her from, it's clear that Kaley is on cloud nine with Tom.

Her gushing tribute came a little over a month after her divorce to her second husband, Karl Cooke, was finalized.

According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the proceedings were wrapped up by a judge on Monday 20 June in Los Angeles Superior Court.

They'd been married for three years but called time on their romance in a shock split.

