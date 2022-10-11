Kaley Cuoco shares incredible baby news: 'Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023'

Kaley Cuoco has been inundated with support from her fans as the actress revealed that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together.

The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news, sharing photos of a cake from a gender reveal party, featuring pink frosting inside, meaning the pair will be welcoming a baby girl. Kaley also shared photos of her excited partner holding up some baby clothing that read: "I love my daddy."

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shares sweet relationship milestone with Tom Pelphrey

The expectant mom also shared her joy with several photos of the positive test, and it was clear that her young girl would inherit her love of animals as the star brought a baby shirt that read: "This girl needs a pony."

In an excited caption, Kaley beamed: "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!!"

Her fans were similarly overjoyed, as one enthused: "Kaley and @tommypelphrey!!!!! I am so beyond thrilled for you guys!!!!! Beautiful beautiful," while a second posted: "CONGRATS! Incredibly happy for you! Woo hoo!!!!"

A third commented: "So happy for you guys," and a fourth added: "OMGGG I AM SCREAMING!!! Congrats!"

Kaley and Tom are expecting a baby girl

Meanwhile, a fifth joked: "AHH Congratulations! You had plenty of practice with raising Sheldon...best prep ever. Seriously tho massive congrats x."

Tom also shared his joy on his Instagram feed, as he posted shots of him and Kaley holding Mama and Papa Bear mugs, and wrote: "And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."

Kaley and Tom started dating earlier this year, and made their first official outing as a couple back in May at a Hollywood Walk of Fame event.

The pair have already had plenty of practice for a child, as both are huge animal lovers and have dozens of pets between them, and earlier this month they expanded their family with a new dog, called King.

The pair are preparing for parenting duties

Kaley shared the sweet news with a slew of photographs on her Instagram Stories, including one of the pair cuddling up to their new pet.

"Welcome to the family King!! I swear he's happy, don't let his crazy derp eyes fool you!" she wrote beside the photo.

"Thank you @rescuedogsrocknyc @lakehartwellvet and everyone who made this union possible. Thank you love of my life @tommypelphrey for spending all day in the car to get this kid in Atlanta."

She included even more photographs of them hugging each other with King and taking him home, even writing: "Adopt don't ever ever shop!!!!"

