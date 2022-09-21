Kaley Cuoco wows in bedazzled mini dress amid sweet relationship news

Kaley Cuoco put on a dazzling display at the premiere of her new movie Meet Cute in NYC on Tuesday.

SEE: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey look so in love during red carpet debut at the Emmys

The Flight Attendant star wowed on the red carpet wearing a sparkling sequinned blazer mini dress that featured a plunging neckline and showcased her toned legs. She accessorized with strappy black heels with a silver buckle and clashed her silver with a gold sequin box clutch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shares sweet relationship milestone with Tom Pelphrey

Speaking ahead of the event at Manhattan West Plaza's Midnight Theatre, Kaley opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

Referencing her divorce from ex-husband Karl Cook, Kaley told Extra: "Last year was the rough year. I met Tom this year and I took a long time to look… within myself and realize I need to figure stuff out and did a lot of therapy and self-reflection."

MORE: Kaley Cuoco wows in bridal look as she pays tribute to close friend

MORE: Kaley Cuoco thanks boyfriend for 'saving' her in emotional birthday tribute to him

Speaking of Tom, Kaley revealed that she was instantly smitten with the Ozark star. "[I] met Tom at the right moment. When I met Tom, it was absolutely love at first sight."

Revealing the story behind how the couple met, Kaley explained: "We have the same management team… my manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere and I met him there.

Kaley looked gorgeous in her sequinned blazer dress

"It was like the angels started singing. I was like 'hallelujah,' it was very magical… it was perfect."

Kaley almost broke the internet when she went public with their relationship earlier in May with a series of cozy snapshots. Tom returned the favor by posting a pair of polaroid photos of the couple looking as joyful as ever with a heartfelt quote he selected as a tribute to her.

In July, Kaley declared her love for Tom in an emotional post that celebrated his 40th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kaley made an unexpected confession as she thanked him for everything he's done for her in the short time they've been together.

Kaley and Tom went public in May

"To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways," she wrote. "Happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you... the world lit up the day you were born I love you!! @tommypelphrey."

Her gushing tribute came a little over a month after her divorce from her second husband, Karl Cooke, was finalized. They'd been married for three years but called time on their romance in a shock split in September 2021.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.