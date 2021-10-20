Jamie Lee Curtis shares first photo of daughter Ruby alongside heartfelt message Ruby publicly came out as trans earlier this year

Jamie Lee Curtis is a proud mother to two children, and has given masses of support to daughter Ruby since she came out as a trans woman in July.

On Wednesday, the mother-of-three shared the first photo of her daughter since she publicly came out, posting an interview that the pair had done with People. In the photo, Jamie and Ruby had their hands on top of each other. The Halloween star looked elegant in all-black ensemble while her daughter looked stunning with a beautiful gothic look, complete with fishnet sleeves.

The 62-year-old had a loving caption for her daughter, writing: "'Helping others is something everyone should do. I don't think it's only our household thing. It should be a human thing.'"

She lovingly added: "Ruby I am proud to be your mother. Today more than ever."

Fans rushed to give their support to Jamie and Ruby as they left plenty of complimentary messages in the comments.

One wrote: "She's beautiful. It's not hard to see how proud you are of her," while a second added: "I'm one of your biggest fans and I happen to be trans. This just made me love you even more."

Jamie and Ruby looked stunning

A third complimented: "Proving that you’re actually one of the coolest humans on the planet."

And many others loved Ruby's sense of fashion, with one saying: "Ruby has great style," while several called the 25-year-old "beautiful".

Jamie spoke of Ruby's transition in a cover interview with AARP back in July as she revealed her and husband Christopher Guest "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby".

Jamie also revealed that Ruby was engaged, and that she would be officiating the happy couple's wedding next year.

Jamie and Christopher share two adopted children

Earlier this year, the Knives Out star got candid as she spoke about to HELLO! about her battles with alcohol addiction.

"My recovery is the single greatest accomplishment that I will ever get to do in this human life," she said. "I have a generational link to addiction and substance abuse in my family and I was able to catch it, look in the mirror, understand the problem and I have been clean and sober for 22 years."

Jamie marked her 22-year sober anniversary this year with a proud and poignant message in a bid to help others struggling with addiction. Alongside an image of her looking a fresh-faced with a bottle of tequila, she penned: "A LONG time ago… In a galaxy far, far away… I was a young STAR at WAR with herself. I didn't know it then. I chased everything. I kept it hidden. I was a sick as my secrets.

"With God's grace and the support of MANY people who could relate to all the 'feelings' and a couple of sober angels... I've been able to stay sober, one day at a time, for 22 years."

