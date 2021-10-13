Jamie Lee Curtis' fans react to plastic surgery admission in furious rant on Lorraine – watch Jamie and Lorraine Kelly had some strong opinions

Jamie Lee Curtis has been inundated with support after admitting she had plastic surgery she 'hated', and calling out the term 'anti-ageing' on an episode of Lorraine.

After Lorraine Kelly explained that Dawn French had recently spoken out about getting a grey bob to "channel" Jamie, Jamie said: "Lovely! I have been an advocate for natural beauty for a long time. Mostly because I had the trial and error of the other part for a long time.

WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis admits to having plastic surgery

"I had plastic surgery, it didn’t work. I hated it. It made me feel worse. And then I've also been an advocate for not [expletive] with your face."

She went on to discuss the notion of 'anti-ageing'. "And the term anti-ageing?! What?!"

Lorraine agreed with her outrage as she said: "I know!"

Jamie Lee Curtis' fans are inspired by her grey hair

Jamie continued: "What are you talking about?! We are all going to [expletive] age! We're all going to die. Why do you want to look 17 when you're 70?! I want to look 70 when I'm 70."

The clip was shared on the official Instagram account for Lorraine, and hundreds of fans have since taken to the comments section to applaud Jamie for both her honesty and opinions on ageing.

One wrote: "What an absolute legend! It's so true who wants to look 16? 16 from the back and 90 from the front?! You can be older and beautifully elegant!" This comment has since had 26 likes.

Another added: "What a breath of fresh air, another fellow female who is not against ageing naturally."

And a third concurred: "This is so refreshing to hear from a Hollywood star! Good for her!"

Jamie's fans and Lorraine's viewers were also keen to compliment Jamie on her grey hair, with several saying they "loved" it.

