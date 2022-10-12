Jamie Lee Curtis poses in a swimsuit by the pool amid final Halloween premiere The horror movie icon is bidding farewell

Jamie Lee Curtis is bidding farewell to the Halloween film franchise in style, opening up about her departure in a new profile with The New York Times.

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis looks impossibly glamorous in sheer mesh shirt and blazer

The actress shared outtakes from her photoshoot for the interview, the first of which featured her lying stretched out, covered up by a giant rock.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis gets covered in blood in behind-the-scenes footage from Halloween movie

For a pair of others, she donned a high-waisted plunging black one-piece swimsuit as she reclined against a pool.

It further panned out to reveal that she'd paired her swimsuit with a black coat and fishnet tights, reclining by the edge with her legs floating.

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional as she speaks out against anti-semitism

"I have always wanted to collaborate with the photographer @ryanpfluger and I was able to do so for [a] profile in @nytimes and @kylethomasbuchanan," she captioned her post.

The star was quickly bombarded with flame emojis galore from fans, as one enthusiastically wrote: "I LOVE seeing you grow and transform into this stage in your career. I feel like you are on FIRE."

Jamie looked incredible in her swimsuit for a photoshoot with The New York Times

Another said: "Listen!! You're showing out!!" while a third mused on her return to Halloween, adding: "Thank you for coming back for us. I've really enjoyed this timeline."

The iconic horror franchise final girl is reprising her role as Laurie Strode one last time for the film Halloween Ends, which premiered on Tuesday in Hollywood.

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis teases Freaky Friday revival with amazing throwback

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis opens up with heartfelt statement about sobriety

Jamie made heads turn on the red carpet in a dazzling sequined red gown that featured an off-the-shoulder cut and hugged her figure.

She shared a sweet message after the movie's emotional premiere event, writing: "ABOUT LAST NIGHT! @halloweenmovie I am stunned by the outpouring of love and support.

The actress donned a beautiful red gown for the Halloween Ends premiere event

"EVERY LIVING CREATURE, human and animal, needs love and support and I feel I have been given way, way, way too much of it and yet at the same time I am not going to deny what this represents and do I will accept this moment, this final girl, final moment as a testament to perseverance, strength and courage, both mine and yours.

"The fans, the filmmakers, the friends and of course mostly, my family who have supported me and cheered me on, hand on my heart, I simply say, thank you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.