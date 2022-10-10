Jamie Lee Curtis looks impossibly glamorous in sheer mesh shirt and blazer The Halloween Ends actress rocked a power suit at NYCC

Jamie Lee Curtis knows how to make a fashion statement, and on Monday, the Freaky Friday actress was a vision of elegance in a slick black power suit to speak to fans about her new movie, Halloween Ends.

The 63-year-old star turned up the heat in a tailored blazer and wide-leg black pants, adding to her monochrome ensemble by layering a sheer mesh shirt with an exaggerated collar. The mother-of-two slipped on a pair of black pointed-toe heels, levelling up her business-babe aesthetic with a delicate silver necklace and thin-framed glasses.

Jamie's signature icy blonde pixie cut was brushed into a side part, as the slasher movie legend elevated her ageless features with a rosy blush, lashing of mascara and a nude lip.

"A sheer delight! Talking about films and ideas and art," wrote Jamie on Instagram, posing up a storm ahead of the New York Comic Con.

Jamie looked incredible in her slick two-piece suit and sheer blouse

Fans couldn't get enough of Jamie's figure-skimming outfit, rushing to the comments of her Instagram post to share the love. "Such a beautiful Lady and great actress. So down to Earth," wrote one fan, as another penned: "What a beautiful and intelligent woman."

"So gorgeous, can’t wait to see your work," added a Halloween Ends fan.

It's not the first time we've been awe-struck by Jamie's sartorial sense of style. The actress recently left fans speechless after rocking thigh-high latex boots with a mini blazer dress on The Graham Norton Show in the UK on Friday.

"It is emotional saying goodbye to Laurie Strode. I've been playing her for 44 years. That's two thirds of my life so it's very weird," Jamie shared during her appearance on the red couch. "The first movie changed my life 100 percent and every dot of goodness in my life came from Halloween."

Jamie reflected on her iconic Halloween role at NYCC

John Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween is a horror classic. Taking place on Halloween night in the fictional town of Haddonfield, it follows a babysitter named Laurie (Jamie in her debut role) who becomes the target of Michael Myers, a seriously unhinged killer who has recently escaped from prison.

