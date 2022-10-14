'Heartbroken' Martine McCutcheon makes emotional confession after brother LJ's tragic death

Martine McCutcheon has made the brave decision to return to work following the sudden death of her brother Laurence John (LJ).

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 46-year-old thanked fans for their support during this difficult time. Earlier this week, she had announced the death of her sibling who passed away "without medical explanation".

"Hi everyone, I hope you're well, It's my first time on Instagram since I shared my post about losing my brother a couple of weeks ago," she told her followers. "Firstly, thank you so much for the outpouring of love, it means so much to my family."

She added: "Today was my first day going back to work, I didn't know if I could do it or not - I was nervous, a bit of filming and a meeting and I'm so glad I did it.

"I know my brother would want me to keep on going and he was so proud of me and the fact that I liked to inspire people and make them feel good and give them a little bit of magic where I could. I felt him with me, and I did it on my first day back. I did it."

Martine's brother was 31 years old when he passed away

She also penned: "Thank you for your support. Getting back to it bit by bit. I know LJ would want me to carry on. He was proud of me and understood why I do what I do.

"Grief is a strange old thing and there is no one way to navigate it but it felt good to do some work. I was nervous but I did it." Martine's brother was due to marry in a few weeks, leaving his fiancée and family heartbroken.

"Forever my soulmate x," his partner Jay Eaton wrote on social media.

