Amber Heard's baby daughter Oonagh is growing up – look how she's changed The Aquaman star is a mother to a one-year-old daughter

Amber Heard has been juggling her defamation battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp with her parenting duties, choosing to keep her life as a single mother to a little girl named Oonagh out of the limelight.

The 36-year-old actress first introduced her daughter to the world in July 2021 on her Instagram page, revealing she had been born on April 8. While she has never disclosed the father of her child, simply explaining she had become a mother on her "own terms", Amber has since shared several snippets of her home life with her fans on her social media account.

Take a look at the cutest photos of Oonagh and see how she's grown…

Newborn baby Oonagh

The first look at Amber's daughter was her birth announcement, which came as a total surprise to fans.

Sharing a sweet photo of herself cradling her newborn, she wrote: "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

Lockdown life at Amber's home

Amber shared the cutest photo of chubby-cheeked Oonagh sitting on her lap as she worked from home, which will no doubt bring back lockdown memories for multitasking mothers everywhere.

The Magic Mike 2 star shed some insight into her single parent lifestyle, writing: "I'm just the mom and the dad. She's the boss."

Oonagh is growing up

While Amber usually shares photos of her daughter's face turned away from the camera, fans were able to see how much the little girl had changed in recent months when she posted a sweet photo of herself cradling her daughter.

Clad in cute dungarees and a floral top, baby Ooangh's hair had grown seriously long and thick.

Amber's daughter turns one

Oonagh looked to be having a blast on her first birthday and was seen rocking pigtails as she played with some balloons while sitting on the floor next to Amber.

"My little O is a year old today. I still can’t believe you’re here. The greatest year," the star posted.

