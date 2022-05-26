Johnny Depp's witness goes viral after comeback remark to Amber Heard's lawyer TMZ's Morgan Tremaine testified in the defamation case against Amber Heard

A former employee from TMZ has testified in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case that has gripped the world.

Morgan Tremaine, who was a former field assignment manager at the publication, took to the stand to claim he dispatched photographers to get pictures of Amber at court in LA in May 2016 after they were tipped off.

"The objective was to capture her leaving the courthouse and she was going to stop and turn to the camera and display the bruise," he said.

However, one of Amber's lawyers, Elaine Bredehoft, asked Morgan if he was only giving evidence to get his "15 minutes of fame" since he would "gain nothing from this".

Defiantly, the former TMZ employee said: "I'm putting myself in the target of TMZ, a very litigious organization. I could say the same thing as taking Amber Heard as a client... I find that to be purely logical."

The courtroom and Johnny's legal team were seen smiling whilst the lawyer looked taken aback by the comment.

Morgan Tremaine was a former field assignment manager at TMZ

After his court appearance, Morgan swiftly became a topic of discussion on social media. He later took to Twitter to write: "I genuinely hope no one is paying attention to this trial today, and are instead focused on stopping gun violence like that which killed 19 children and 2 teachers in Texas this week. Celebrity news does not matter."

Johnny and Amber's defamation case began on 11 April in Fairfax County, Virginia, and proceedings have been live-streamed throughout, further feeding public interest. The case had been scheduled to end on 19 May - but was extended for another week given there was still a significant amount of evidence to present.

The trial is now set to conclude on 27 May after which the jury will deliver its verdict. They must decide whether Amber defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post article.

Johnny is suing his former wife for $50million (£40million) over the op-ed piece in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse". Johnny was not named in the article, but he has stated that the implication cost him acting roles.

