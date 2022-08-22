Lily Rose-Depp sparks reaction amongst fans after sharing daring trailer for new show The Idol A start date has not been revealed yet

Lily-Rose Depp delighted fans when she shared a new trailer for her upcoming HBO show The Idol, which is set to air later this year.

In the one-minute video, Johnny Depp's daughter can be seen in the role of Jocelyn alongside her co-stars, The Weeknd and Jennie Kim, and fans were quick to share their reactions.

"You and Jennie the only women ever," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "The hype is real omg I can't wait to see you steal the show girl!!"

A third added: "I can't wait!!! This is going to be good." "SO BEYOND EXCITED," wrote a fourth.

Lily-Rose shared the new trailer on Sunday

The exciting clip comes just weeks after Vanessa Paradis' daughter shared a daring photo of her in character.

The actress wowed in striking, pink lingerie and looked incredible. She wore her long hair loose and pouted as she flipped her tresses.

Lily simply captioned the Instagram photo: "Jocelyn @theidol," and finished it off with a red, heart emoji.

Her role in the show will mark her TV debut and she has certainly been building plenty of excitement for her thrilling project with teasing social media messages.

Lily-Rose plays Jocelyn on The Idol

Co-created by The Weeknd, Euphoria's Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim, the HBO show is set in the music industry, borrowing from the artist's experiences.

The drama concerns a spiritual, self-help guide and cult leader who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop star.

Along with Lily and the Blinding Lights singer, other stars slated to appear include Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan and Steve Zissis.

Others like Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley, Nico Hiraga, Tyson Ritter, will appear in recurring roles. Anne Heche - who tragically died this month - was also set to have a part, but it is unsure whether she had already filmed it before her sad death.