Kate Moss opens up about Johnny Depp trial in rare interview: 'I had to say the truth' The British supermodel spoke out in the Pirates of the Caribbean star's defence

Kate Moss is notoriously private and her famous saying "never explain, never complain," has been something she has lived by over her lengthy career in the spotlight.

However, this weekend, the British supermodel gave an incredibly rare interview as she became the latest guest on Desert Island Discs.

While chatting on the iconic podcast, Kate opened up about the recent Johnny Depp defamation trial against Amber Heard, which saw her speak out in defence of her ex-boyfriend.

Kate spoke out from her home in the Cotswolds via video link after Amber had mentioned a rumour that the model had been pushed down the stairs by the actor when they were dating.

Explaining her stance, Kate said: "I know the truth about Johnny [Depp]. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."

She also made reference to fashion designer John Galliano, who she defended in 2011 when he was found guilty by a French court of making antisemitic comments.

Kate Moss opened up about giving evidence at Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

"I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice. I know that John Galliano is not a bad person – he had an alcohol problem and people turn. People aren't themselves when they drink, and they say things that they would never say if they were sober," she said.

Johnny and Kate dated from 1994 until 1998 and she went on the record in May during the defamation trial to clarify that her ex “never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs".

Johnny and Kate clearly remain on good terms, and she has admitted in the past that she was left heartbroken by their split, later telling Vanity Fair that she had cried "for years" when their romance came to an end.

Kate spoke out to defend her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp

"There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me," she shared.

"And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"

Three years after their, Johnny spoke about the end of their relationship – and admitted he was at fault. "I have never got that emotional over a woman before," he said in a candid interview with HELLO! magazine in 1998.

Johnny and Kate dated between 1994 and 1998

"I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship. I'm the one who has to take responsibility for what happened - I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way and I didn't give her the attention I should have done.

"The whole thing was crazy because I should never have got so worked up over what people had to say about my work," he said.

"Sure I should care about my movies, but when I get home I should try to leave that stuff behind. I couldn't do that and I was horrific to live with. Trust me, I'm a total moron at times."

