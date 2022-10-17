Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz look cosy at afterparty during very rare outing The couple have been married since 2011

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz maintain one of Hollywood's most private marriages and are very rarely photographed together.

So, fans were delighted to see a candid snapshot of the couple on Sunday as they attended an afterparty for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Daniel's latest project.

Daniel, 54, and Rachel, 52, were seen sat side-by-side on a sofa alongside Barbara Broccoli, an American film and stage producer, best known internationally for her work on the James Bond film series.

Daniel has his arm resting behind Rachel, who looks stunning in a form-fitting, long-sleeved black dress, with the trio are all smiling slightly for the camera.

Daniel and Rachel posed alongside good friend Barbara at the afterparty

The couple have been married since June 2011, having started dating in December 2010. Just four guests were in attendance at their nuptials, including Daniel’s daughter Ella, 30, from his relationship with Fiona Loudon, and Rachel's son Henry, now 16, from her previous romance with director Darren Aronofsky.

Daniel and Rachel went on to welcome their own child together, a little girl, in September 2018.

Rachel did publicly announce her second pregnancy in April 2018 and gave a sweet interview to the New York Times, expressing her joy. "I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy," she said. "We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

The actress has also spoken in the past about finding love with Daniel and admitted she never thought she would get married until she met him.

She told ES Magazine: "I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies - marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

