Tom Brady lashes out mid-game amid rumored marriage troubles with Gisele Bündchen The athlete had some choice words

It appears as if stress and tension in Tom Brady's life has reached an all time high, and he is taking it out on his fellow teammates.

MORE: Tom Brady is all smiles as he arrives solo at Patriots' owner Robert Kraft's surprise wedding

The star had some choice words for some of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers' players during a game on Sunday, which they lost playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fans have called out the football player for his lashing out, and can't help but wonder if it is yet another sign that things in his personal life, mainly his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, have gone awry.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Brady splits his pants playing golf

MORE: Gisele Bündchen sends message of 'inconsistency' hinting at her marriage to Tom Brady

His outburst happened during the second quarter of the game, when the Bucs were already losing to the Steelers, trailing 10-6.

Tom directed his anger towards his offensive line, exclaiming: "You're so much better than you're [expletive] playing."

Speaking of the loss after the game, the Bucs' coach Todd Bowles further pushed on his players to work harder, saying: "You've got to get your hands dirty and go to work like everybody else. "We've been working hard and we've got to work harder. Nobody's going to give us anything, nor feel sorry."

Tom Brady having a word with his O-line after a 9-point first half 👀



(via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/yTjtdFaLdp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2022

Many football fans thought his behavior was out of line

Nonetheless, sports watchers and fans of the athlete still took to social media to voice their opinions on the incident, with one football analyst tweeting: "Tom Brady skipped training camp, takes every Wednesday off, stayed out late this past Friday in New York City to party, and flew to Pittsburgh without his teammates before today's game, yet he has the audacity to chastise his offensive line on national television."

MORE: Gisele Bündchen alludes to new phase in life as she makes big physical alteration

MORE: Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's $26million+ property portfolio

Others wrote: "Tom Brady really got a divorce just to lose to the Steelers," and: "Serious sign of disrespect," as well as: "Tom Brady is preoccupied with other things. His head is not in it."

Tom was visibly upset throughout the game

His "meltdown" comes amid reports that both he and his wife have hired lawyers in preparations for a divorce after thirteen years of marriage.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.