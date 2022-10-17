Tom Brady lashes out mid-game amid rumored marriage troubles with Gisele Bündchen

Beatriz Colon
Tom Brady has been called out by football fans after he lashed out at his offensive line during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers
It appears as if stress and tension in Tom Brady's life has reached an all time high, and he is taking it out on his fellow teammates.
The star had some choice words for some of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers' players during a game on Sunday, which they lost playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Fans have called out the football player for his lashing out, and can't help but wonder if it is yet another sign that things in his personal life, mainly his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, have gone awry.
His outburst happened during the second quarter of the game, when the Bucs were already losing to the Steelers, trailing 10-6.
Tom directed his anger towards his offensive line, exclaiming: "You're so much better than you're [expletive] playing."
Speaking of the loss after the game, the Bucs' coach Todd Bowles further pushed on his players to work harder, saying: "You've got to get your hands dirty and go to work like everybody else. "We've been working hard and we've got to work harder. Nobody's going to give us anything, nor feel sorry."
Many football fans thought his behavior was out of line
Nonetheless, sports watchers and fans of the athlete still took to social media to voice their opinions on the incident, with one football analyst tweeting: "Tom Brady skipped training camp, takes every Wednesday off, stayed out late this past Friday in New York City to party, and flew to Pittsburgh without his teammates before today's game, yet he has the audacity to chastise his offensive line on national television."
Others wrote: "Tom Brady really got a divorce just to lose to the Steelers," and: "Serious sign of disrespect," as well as: "Tom Brady is preoccupied with other things. His head is not in it."
Tom was visibly upset throughout the game
His "meltdown" comes amid reports that both he and his wife have hired lawyers in preparations for a divorce after thirteen years of marriage.
