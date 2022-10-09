Gisele Bündchen alludes to new phase in life as she makes big physical alteration The star is switching things up

Amid ongoing rumors of a potential divorce in the works from longtime husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen has turned heads yet again for a surprising change.

Less than a week after reports cited that the couple have individually hired divorce lawyers, fans have noticed yet another sign that the model is switching things up in her life.

Spotted out in Miami once again, fans this time around noticed her ankle tattoo rather than her ring finger, which was recently without a ring.

Moreover, they noticed the fact that she has altered what used to be a tattoo of a crescent moon surrounded by stars.

She has a tattoo on her right ankle that predates her marriage to Tom, but recent photos reveal that she has transformed the whimsical ink into a tree.

Photographed visiting a building in Miami, which just so happens to house legal offices, she appeared wearing cuffed jeans and a pair of flip-flops that showed off the updated ink on her right ankle.

Though their children have attended, Gisele has yet to make at an appearance at any of Tom's latest football games

The crescent moon now has branches extending out of it, and the stars that already surrounded them now have some leaves that have joined them on the Brazilian bombshell's ankle.

Her latest outings in Miami have not gone unnoticed by fans, who are clamoring for hints about her relationship status. She gave away quite the shocking one a week ago, as she was leaving a Miami gym.

Tom most recently played in Tampa on 9 October

The mother-of-two was photographed not wearing her wedding ring, walking through its parking lot wearing a coordinated black workout set and a denim Chanel bag as her sole accessory.

Nonetheless, the couple have barely made comments about the status of their relationship, though Gisele did speak up about the comments of her being dissatisfied with Tom's unretirement. Speaking of his unexpected decision, she told Elle: "Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."

