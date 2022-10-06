Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's $26million+ property portfolio The couple have been the subject of split rumors

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have faced lots of speculation about their relationship in recent months, and following reports that they have both retained divorce lawyers, it has been suggested their marriage may be coming to an end.

MORE: Inside Gisele's intense morning routine with her children

If the couple does split, they will have to negotiate dividing their multi-million dollar property empire, which includes homes across New York, Miami and Montana. Discover all the details of their luxurious homes below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Epic celebrity swimming pools

A $17million home in Miami, Florida

Tom and Gisele bought a home on Indian Creek Island, otherwise known as Billionaire Bunker, in Miami in December 2020. The couple tore down the 5,772-square-foot house that was on the site and started building another mansion in its place which will reportedly emulate their one-time LA home.

MORE: Gisele Bündchen opens up about wanting husband Tom Brady to be more present in their children's lives

On one side of the home is the beautiful Biscayne Bay, and on the other is a golf course, making it an idyllic location for the family. Before buying the home, Tom and Gisele rented Derek Jeter's house in Davis Islands, Tampa, for a staggering $75,000 a month.

Tom Brady and Gisele have several homes together

A $3.6million home in Tribeca, New York

Tom and Gisele previously owned a $36.8million condo in New York, which they downsized for a 12th floor condo at the considerably smaller sum of $3.6million. The four bedroom home spans 4,331 square feet and overlooks the Hudson River, with a private terrace and outdoor kitchen.

The listing also revealed that the home has a private elevator, a gallery, a great room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and master bedroom with river views and two walk-in closets.

MORE: Gisele Bündchen steps out in Miami without her wedding ring

SEE: Tom Brady's children make rare appearance to watch his home game from the stands

A $5.7million estate in Big Sky, Montana

Tom reportedly has a home at Yellowstone Club, Montana

Tom has been seen playing golf and cycling at the exclusive Yellowstone Club development in Montana, where Bill Gates and Justin Timberlake also have homes. Few details are known about his home on the development, but condos range between $5.7million and $30million.

A holiday home in Costa Rica

The family also has a home in Costa Rica

The family also have a holiday home on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, where they are said to have had a second wedding ceremony, and even spent time during the coronavirus pandemic. Houses in the area range between $200,000 and $20million, but few details are known about the remote residence.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.