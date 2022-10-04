Gisele Bündchen steps out in Miami without her wedding ring The couple have been married since 2009

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's relationship has unfortunately been marred with rumors about a rift between the two for the last several months.

Talk about tension in their marriage has been swirling since the football player decided to unretire, and was further increased in September when his wife was absent during his home game in Tampa, which his three children attended.

Now they have reached an all time high, as Gisele was spotted in Miami not wearing her wedding ring.

She was photographed leaving a Miami gym, walking through its parking lot wearing a coordinated black workout set.

Marital issues or not, she of course looked amazing nonetheless, with a cropped plunging sports bra, impressive model abs, and topping off the model-off-duty look with a denim Chanel bag.

The couple have barely made comments about the status of their relationship, though Gisele did speak up about the comments of her being dissatisfied with Tom's unretirement.

Gisele was recently absent from a game in their new home state which their children attended

Speaking of his unexpected decision, she told Elle: "Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."

She added that her main priority is raising and spending time with her children, and she said she felt she had already done her part in stepping away from the spotlight in order to do so.

The couple have been married since 2009

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," she said.

Recently Tom made another career decision, deciding to take off every Wednesday for the first time in his career, which was reportedly for personal time.

