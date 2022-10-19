Strictly's Janette Manrara stuns in string bikini during beach trip with Aljaz Skorjanec The dancer was reminiscing about hotter days

Janette Manrara revealed she was missing the hot summer days on Tuesday when she reminisced about a past trip to the beach alongside her husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

MORE: Janette Manrara displays svelte physique in sculpting gym wear

The It Takes Two presenter shared a brief video featuring just three photos to a version of ABBA's The Winner Takes It All.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette shares video of her and Aljaz on holiday

The first picture showed Janette, in a black and white bikini, and Aljaz smiling at the camera whilst on the shore. The other two photos show Aljaz, looking playful on the beach, whilst wearing a pair of colourful swim shorts.

MORE: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing judges' fabulous houses

SEE: Aljaz Skorjanec delights fans with 'remarkable' baby photo

Janette simply captioned the video with a white heart emoji.

The couple went on holiday earlier in the summer

Fellow Strictly colleagues were quick to react, with Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu both sharing heart eyes emoji.

Dancing With the Stars' Sasha Farber, who this year was partnered with Selma Blair added: "Love u guys."

Their fans also commented, with one telling Janette that she and Aljaz are "the cutest couple", whilst another added: "Love this picture."

Whilst Janette shared the fun beach photos, she was busy in London filming for Children in Need.

The couple recently announced a brand new Christmas show

Taking to her Stories, the dancer told her followers: "Just had a really, really nice afternoon filming for Children in Need. Oh gosh, some incredible people.

"You know, it's a lovely reminder to know that giving back and doing something kind for someone else can really, really, lift your spirits and make you feel so good. There's pretty special people out there, can't wait for you to see it," she said.

Meanwhile, Aljaz, who announced his departure from Strictly earlier this year, has been busy raising awareness for Psoriasis, revealing on his Instagram how he deals with his "chronic skin condition" daily.

" I want to be as honest as possible to my followers and as many of you know, I live with a chronic skin condition called Psoriasis. So my day in life might look a little different than what you expect…" he wrote.

"For me, it's so important to have a robust skincare routine both morning and night, using my @medovieofficial of course, and do things that I know help support my skin including eating and drinking the right things."