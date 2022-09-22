Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec thrill fans with exciting announcement The former Strictly pros had some tantalizing news

Although we miss Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor, we won't have to wait long to see the pair dancing together again.

On Thursday, the married couple thrilled fans as they announced they were heading on a miniature tour together, titled A Christmas to Remember. The pair shared some promotional images from their new show, as well as a small interview where Janette showed off some killer looks. She modelled a tulle mini-dress and another saw her in an elegant snow-white evening gown that had gorgeous diamonds embedded within.

Meanwhile, Aljaz looked incredibly dapper in a full suit.

In an excited caption, Janette wrote: "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!! The news is out!! We absolutely love Christmas, it's our favourite time of the year and we can't wait to celebrate it with you at our brand-new festive show!

"#AChristmasToRemember starting Nov 25th and will be touring across the UK. There will be stories, dancing and singing in our very own sparkly Winter Wonderland - a magical journey for absolutely all the family!"

She added: "For best seats and information visit the link in my bio and sign up for the pre sale now which starts at 10am tomorrow!"

Janette and Aljaz delighted fans with their announcement

The tour will last from 25 November all the way up to 18 December and among the cities visited will be Portsmouth, Brighton, Bath, and London with the final show in Newcastle.

The news sent fans into overdrive, as close friend Dianne Buswell enthused: "Amazing," and former co-star Joanne Clifton said: "Yayyyyyyyy this looks amazing!!!!"

One fan penned: "Omg this is amazing I need to see if I can go. Christmas is my absolute fav time of year," while a second added: "Oh my goodness this is so exciting."

A third commented: "This show looks amazing! I absolutely love Christmas time and everything about Christmas!"

We can't wait for the pair to get back on stage together

Although we don't get to see Janette on Strictly anymore, she is still part of the family as she presents sister show It Takes Two.

On Tuesday, the Miami-born professional dancer shared a carousel of joyous snaps alongside her co-star Rylan Clark, as they shared their first peek of the upcoming series.

In the photos, the duo pulled a series of dance-inspired poses as they beamed for the camera. Dressed up to the nines, Janette and Rylan donned spectacular navy outfits.

Flaunting her toned legs, Janette opted for a fabulous mini sequin dress complete with dramatic shoulder pads, whilst Rylan looked ultra-suave in a silky blue shirt.

