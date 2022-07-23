Janette Manrara confesses she's emotional as major milestone alongside husband Aljaz comes to an end The star took to social media

Janette Manrara confessed that her 'emotions [were] running high' on Friday as the fabulous touring production of Burn the Floor The Reunion came to an end.

The 38-year-old starred in the show alongside former fellow Strictly star and husband Aljaz Skorjanec and took to her Instagram account to share how she was feeling as she performed her final show.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Last one tonight. Emotions are running high. What a beautiful ride it has been," with a red love heart emoji alongside a selection of mid-show snaps.

In the photos, the former Strictly professional looked incredible as she was captured in a variety of impressive dance shots. One saw the star in a daring lift where she had her legs in the splits whilst balancing on the shoulder of her partner, Robbie Kmetoni.

Janette was sad to leave the show

The star also shared another heartfelt post ahead of her finale performance. She wrote: "Last day of tour and I couldn’t have better friends to share the stage with then these two! Friends that become family…" whilst pictured beside Robbie and Strictly pro, Ashliegh Hunter.

She continued: "The 3 of us have been touring together a lot this year and shared so many fun, crazy, tough, and exciting moments together. Let’s end it with a bang. Love you both!"

Fans flocked to leave their comments for the stars ahead of their last performance. One fan wrote: "Went tonight in Birmingham, lived up to your nickname, pocket rocket!! You were brilliant!! Loved the show xx."

She is so close to her fellow dancers

A second wrote: "Go out there smash it. Shame good things have come to an end and hope we see more of you together, "with a heart-eyes emoji.

A third said: "What a show last night, unbelievable. You were absolutely beautiful, I can't get words to describe ,it was over so quick for us so glad to see you together occasionally, wish you both all the best for tonight , hope you enjoy the last Show x."

A fourth replied: "I love them so much, have the best show today, my Dancing Queen."

Janette, Aljaz and Ashleigh were joined on stage by a number of their fellow Strictly co-stars including Kevin Clifton, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell and Kai Widdrington.

