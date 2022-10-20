The View's Whoopi Goldberg shares throwback photo for heartfelt reason The TV star took to social media

Whoopi Goldberg left fans saying the same thing when she took a walk down memory lane for a heartfelt reason this week.

The TV personality paid tribute to her late brother, Clyde, who would have been celebrating his birthday.

She posted a message alongside a throwback photo of herself with her sibling who died in 2015.

Whoopi looked different in the image without her glasses and with a photoshopped party hat added to her head. Her brother was hugging her and smiling while Whoopi looked stoic.

She simply captioned it: "Today is My Brother Clyde’s Birthday," and fans rushed to react.

Many called him a "beautiful man," and sent support to Whoopi on the difficult day. Others commented on his "gorgeous smile," and said sorry for her loss.

Whoopi Goldberg shared a photo with her late birthday on what would have been his birthday

Clyde, who was Whoopi's only sibling, was 65-years-old when he died of a brain aneurysm in California.

Five years before her brother’s passing, Whoopi lost her mother after suffering from a severe stroke.

She's barely spoken publicly about her immense loss but briefly mentioned him on The View shortly after his death when she said: "My brother, Clyde Johnson, was an amazing cat. He was the funny one in the family."

Whoopi also sadly lost her mother five years before her only sibling

Whoopi misses her mother and brother every day and has said in the past: "That's the thing about people when they pass away, you don't realize just how much you depended on them."

She described her mom as "one of the best people I've had the privilege of knowing," and after her passing in 2010 said in an episode of Oprah’s Master Class: "There were no sad goodbyes, but for one thing. I realized a couple of days after she passed that no one would ever love me like that again. I wouldn’t put that kind of sparkle in anybody’s eye, you know?"

