Whoopi Goldberg opens up about ups and downs of time on The View The star became nostalgic

It has been approximately fifteen years since Whoopi Goldberg joined The View, and as the show approaches big change, she is opening up about her time on the show like never before.

MORE: Whoopi Goldberg praises The View co-hosts ahead of upcoming season

The star had an emotional look back at her time hosting and all of its ups and downs, as the show prepares to premiere its 25th season.

The host recalled the backlash she has faced, and acknowledged that though she is lucky to have the gig now, it certainly won't be that way forever.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Whoopi faces backlash for remarks on the Holocaust

MORE: The View's Whoopi Goldberg makes on-air apology after accusations of 'defamatory statements'

"This show has gone through 25 years of lots of different people and lots of different opinions and there's nothing like us on television in the world," she stated.

Success can come at a cost though, and she said: "It's not easy, and you have to have a whole lot of skin, thick skin, because on any given day half the people on the planet hate you, and on the next day half the people really like you."

Still, she maintained: "It is what it is, and you know, I'm glad to have a gig," before adding: "But I'm not gonna have it forever, eventually I'm going to watch somebody else do it and hope that they have all the things that Barbara gave me."

The star grew emotional thinking of her time on the show

Honoring the woman behind it all, Barbara Walters, who started the program in 1997, she said: "Respect for believing in what I think, and not being afraid to say, 'Well I think this, I could be wrong, but this is how I feel,' she gave me that ability to do that in the general public."

MORE: Whoopi Goldberg announces news of her children's book in exciting unboxing vide

MORE: Whoopi Goldberg reveals The View co-star has tested positive for Covid

The esteemed journalist retired from hosting in 2014, though as her show lives on for decades after its debut, her impact is undeniable.

Whoopi paid tribute to The View's leading lady

Upon seeing the sentimental clip, fans of Whoopi rushed to the comments to express their love for her, writing: "Agree, love you ladies of the View," and: "Will always love you, Whoopi!" as well as: "You have elevated a talk show!!"

The View's new season premieres on 6 September.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.