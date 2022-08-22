Whoopi Goldberg praises The View co-hosts ahead of upcoming season The ABC host was nothing but complimentary

Whoopi Goldberg has developed a strong bond with the ladies of The View over their years on the show together, and this even extends to the new hosts.

The show recently announced that Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro would be joining the panel for season 26 as full time co-hosts.

People shared an exclusive trailer for the show's upcoming season and Whoopi opened up with her thoughts on her co-hosts, showering them with praise, as you'd expect.

In the new clip, the ladies of the show were seen excitedly welcoming their new panelists and posing for many photographs together.

Despite testy histories and past arguments, the ladies clearly displayed their strong bond and respect for each other, embracing and cheering along.

Whoopi even gushed about the group, saying: "This is actually a family," calling it a show "that I actually wanna see."

The View is gearing up for season 26

As the show marked over 25 years on the air and geared up for another milestone season, she ended the trailer by saying: "The women of The View are the gutsiest women on TV." And she's not wrong!

There's a lot for the show to celebrate and be proud of, as their official Instagram account recently took to announcing that it was officially the most watched daytime show for the second year in a row.

In a sweet post of celebration and gratitude, the caption read: "Thanks to our amazing viewers, #TheView is the most-watched daytime talk show for the second consecutive season."

They said they closed out their "historic" season by: "Ranking #1 in households and total viewers among daytime networks and syndicated talk shows and news programs!"

The show continues to remain on top of ratings

Season 26 of The View, featuring Whoopi, Alyssa, Ana, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, is set to premiere as part of the fall line-up on 6 September.

