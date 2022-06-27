Whoopi Goldberg details 'break' from The View amid latest getaway She has only one plan!

Whoopi Goldberg is taking a much needed break fromThe View studios and basking in the sun in the Bahamas, and though the whole crew and her co-hosts have tagged along as they celebrate The View's 25th anniversary, the actress can't help but look beyond her time on the show.

She made a virtual appearance on another beloved show, Good Morning America, as her time in the Bahamas began, and detailed to Michael Strahan all the exciting things fans could expect to see.

However, as interested as Michael was in what The View would be offering during their week away, he didn't hesitate to ask about Whoopi's time away from the show.

He asked her: "I'm curious about off the air. You're in paradise, you're gonna have a little break, what kind of plans do you have when you're not on the air? What are you going to do?"

The host obliged, and hilariously stated the obvious: "Well, I'm sitting in the sun, looking crispy."

She kept joking: "You'll notice you almost can't see me, unless I smile. That's because I've been in the sun and it's great."

The stars proved just how much the tropical destination suits them

Raving about the luxurious and sunny getaway, during which the stars are staying at the grand Baha Mar resort, Whoopi said: "This is a great hotel, I'm loving it… and they've been so good to us… it's stunning, it's just magnificent, and for the 25th anniversary."

She also took a moment to thank everyone who made the celebration possible, acknowledging how big of a deal it was that The View has officially been on the air for 25 years.

The hosts have already gotten up to plenty of beachside shenanigans

Michael even revealed he remembered everything about when it first debuted in 1997, saying: "There was nothing like it."

The host went on to give an emotional message about why the show matters so much, recalling how nobody gave meaning to what women thought, and creator Barbara Walters challenged that.

