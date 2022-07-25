Whoopi Goldberg announces news of her children's book in exciting unboxing video What an adorable rerelease

Whoopi Goldberg, actor, comedian, author, and television personality, is perhaps one of the most well-known names in Hollywood.

She became well-known and a pillar of Hollywood thanks to her Oscar-winning performance in the 1990s blockbuster Ghost.

The Emmy award winner however is also the author of the Sugar Plum Ballerinas series, which consists of six young children's books, and the series was launched in 2008 and continued through 2012.

The actress posted an exclusive unboxing on Instagram to announce the wonderful news that she is rereleasing the first two books of Sugar Plum Ballerinas series – Plum Fantasitc and Toeshow Trouble.

Whoopi in the video is getting ready for The View and is in the middle of her glam, but she couldn't contain her excitement to see the reissue and so she and her 1.2 million admirers open the big box together, displaying the total transformation the books have undergone ten years after the last one was published.

She says: "I want everybody to know about them because, you know, they're great stories for girls, and they're fun. They are to do with all these little brown girls and light skinned girls and all these girls who want to, you know, they want to be scientists and they want to be doctors and stuff and their moms want them to be ballerinas."

Adding: "So they all become friends because they're trying to appease their mothers. And who hasn't tried to do that?"

Whoopi captioned the video: "My rereleased Sugar Plum Ballerinas books have arrived. Very exciting! Thank you @littlebrownyoungreaders #sugarplumballerinas #booklovers"

She is collaborating with publisher Little, Brown Books for Young Readers to reissue the books with all-new artwork. The company produces a diverse, well curated list of the best novels for young readers of all ages and backgrounds.

Whoopi rereleased the first two of her Sugar Plum Ballerinas books with new artwork

The TV star proudly announced that she would be signing copies and that there would be more information about the books to come.

Many fans were excited with one commenting: "My granddaughters will love these. Thank you Whoopi. You're absolutely amazing." A superfan wrote: "My daughter has all the original ones. She loves reading them."

Another added: "Love everything that you do to encourage reading."

